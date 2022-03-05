Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Sells $334,166.24 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lantheus stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

