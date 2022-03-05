Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $102,900.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.00 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

