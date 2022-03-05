Insider Selling: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) CEO Sells 168,129 Shares of Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.63. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

