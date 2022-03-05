Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells $69,584.40 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

