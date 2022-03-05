Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells $69,584.40 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of FTV stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $79.87.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.
FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive (Get Rating)
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.