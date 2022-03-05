Insider Selling: Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Sells 230,000 Shares of Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BG stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.32. 2,065,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,687. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

