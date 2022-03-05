Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CEO Sells 8,164 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $89.52 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $71.31 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

