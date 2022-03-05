Insider Selling: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) COO Sells $14,093.25 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) COO Michel Dahan sold 6,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $14,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

