Insider Buying: UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Purchases $817,666.62 in Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 100,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $817,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UserTesting alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 176,936 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,432.40.

On Thursday, February 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 75,276 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,433.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $326,022.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,869.18.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

Shares of NYSE USER opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88. UserTesting Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that UserTesting Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.