Insider Buying: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Director Buys 8,500 Shares of Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $17.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

PTVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 291,316 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $3,386,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 155,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 143,179 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

