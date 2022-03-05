Insider Buying: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Major Shareholder Acquires $594,200.00 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.42 per share, for a total transaction of $594,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jw Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00.

Shares of ESTA opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

