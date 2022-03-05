Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

INO stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $654.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,528,000 after acquiring an additional 197,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,164 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 396,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

