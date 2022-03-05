Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Trading Up 0.5%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 1,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the fourth quarter valued at $6,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.