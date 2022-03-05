Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.66

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.66 and traded as low as C$21.70. Information Services shares last traded at C$21.70, with a volume of 10,562 shares changing hands.

ISV has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$379.75 million and a PE ratio of 13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.66.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

