Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $9.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 510,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.89.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
