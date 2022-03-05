Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $9.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 510,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $8,550,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,110 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

