INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) to Release Earnings on Monday

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a market cap of $799.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 265,753 shares of company stock worth $20,169,263 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

