Indexed Finance One Day Volume Reaches $737.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00003454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $737.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00042371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.94 or 0.06652833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,884.97 or 0.99884610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

