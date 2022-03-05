Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Independent Bank worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 16.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 206,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 13.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.61.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

