Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 5,712,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,559,000 after buying an additional 838,542 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,340,000 after acquiring an additional 334,421 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,752,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 838,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 549,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.