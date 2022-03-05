Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08. 60,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 495% from the average session volume of 10,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

About Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

