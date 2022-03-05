Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Insider Sally Bridgeland Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) insider Sally Bridgeland bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 848 ($11.38) per share, with a total value of £50,880 ($68,267.81).

LON:IPX opened at GBX 855 ($11.47) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,135.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,212.93. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 660 ($8.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.23).

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,550 ($20.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.