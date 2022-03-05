IG Group (LON:IGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $737.00

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 737 ($9.89) and last traded at GBX 737 ($9.89), with a volume of 1006168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 767.50 ($10.30).

Several research firms have recently commented on IGG. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($16.24) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.70).

Get IG Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 797.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 816.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider June Felix purchased 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.36) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.72 ($67,079.99).

IG Group Company Profile (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.