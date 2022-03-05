IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,713 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 445.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 79,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 65,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

