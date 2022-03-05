IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 56,894 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,894 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $615,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $47.83 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61.

