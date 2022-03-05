IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.