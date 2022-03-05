Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Issues Earnings Results

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Identiv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.31. 514,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.99 million, a P/E ratio of 382.75 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65.
In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $424,558.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
About Identiv (Get Rating)
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
