Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Issues Earnings Results

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Identiv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.31. 514,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.99 million, a P/E ratio of 382.75 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $424,558.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Identiv by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Identiv by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Identiv by 5,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Identiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

