iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Lake Street Capital

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iCAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.08.

ICAD opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. iCAD has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Norris Irish acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $25,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,475 shares of company stock valued at $185,226 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iCAD by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at $1,568,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

