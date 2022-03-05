i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on IIIV. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. 156,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,676. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $787.36 million, a P/E ratio of -78.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.49. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

