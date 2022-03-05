Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HYZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,902. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

