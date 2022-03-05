Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 1203676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3,127.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

