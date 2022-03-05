Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $71.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

