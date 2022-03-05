Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,164,200 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the January 31st total of 1,652,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 727.4 days.

HRNNF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

HRNNF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,454. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

