Hydra Trading Up 0.5% This Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $8.09 or 0.00020771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $69.59 million and approximately $336,580.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00042371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.94 or 0.06652833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,884.97 or 0.99884610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,812,640 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.