Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humacyte.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Humacyte stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

