Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.010-$2.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HPP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. 1,416,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,851. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 665.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

HPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after buying an additional 925,232 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.