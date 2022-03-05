Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.010-$2.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
HPP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. 1,416,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,851. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 665.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
HPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.
In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after buying an additional 925,232 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
