Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 92,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Hudson Capital stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,095. Hudson Capital has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

