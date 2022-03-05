Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 92,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of Hudson Capital stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,095. Hudson Capital has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.
