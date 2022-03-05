HSBC Downgrades Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SEPJY opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Spectris has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.