H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

HRB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 304,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,816,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

