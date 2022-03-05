Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of NYSE HOV traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.27. 100,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,476. The company has a market capitalization of $527.11 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $146.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.