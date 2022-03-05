Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE HOV traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.27. 100,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,476. The company has a market capitalization of $527.11 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $146.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 188,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,430,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

