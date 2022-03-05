Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Trading Up 20.5%

Shares of Hour Loop Inc (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) were up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 699,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,584,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Hour Loop Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOUR)
Hour Loop Inc is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com. Hour Loop Inc is based in REDMOND, Wash.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hour Loop (HOUR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.