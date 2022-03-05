Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Trading Up 20.5%

Shares of Hour Loop Inc (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) were up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 699,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,584,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Hour Loop Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Hour Loop Inc is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com. Hour Loop Inc is based in REDMOND, Wash.

