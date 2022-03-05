Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $46.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. 3,194,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,017. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

