Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $51.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

