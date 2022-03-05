Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $104.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horizon’s earnings and revenues beat estimates in Q4. The company got a big boost with the approval for Tepezza for treating Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). Tepezza has also seen a strong relaunch as well as continued growth after a temporary short-term disruption in the supply. Krystexxa promise growth as well. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, which is likely to further boost sales upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions and efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive too. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected sales. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,264 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

