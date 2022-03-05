Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%.

NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

