Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.15. 99,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,975. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market cap of $309.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. Research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

