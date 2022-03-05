HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.80

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69.
HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (HOWWY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.