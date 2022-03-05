Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 887. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $29.32.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

