Honest (HNST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $250,971.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Honest has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $250,971.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.96 or 0.06749241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,397.08 or 0.99889045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

