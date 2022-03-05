Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 89.7% in February

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. 315,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,879. Holcim has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.