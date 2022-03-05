Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 850 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($11.40) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,027 ($13.78) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.94) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.01) to GBX 1,045 ($14.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 983.67 ($13.20).

HSX opened at GBX 828 ($11.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 931.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 891.40.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

