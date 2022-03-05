Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Sells $448,859.40 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HIMS opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.17. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

